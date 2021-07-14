information-blackout:-major-nigerian-newspapers-engage-in-joint-front-page-protest-for-press-freedom-(photos)



Posted by Vivian Okpirikhre on July 13, 2021



In a coordinated effort to protest against infringement on press freedom, major Nigerian newspapers published the same frontpage headline on Monday, July 12.

This comes after the Federal Government of Nigeria proposed a controversial press and media Bill which would allegedly limit press rights and freedom.

Major newspapers like The Sun, Bioreports News, bioreports, The Guardian, Tribune put out the same “Information Blackout” headline.

The protest was sponsored by the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), National Guild of Editors (NGE) and Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

It was gathered that the coordinated move will run for two days.

See more photos below,

