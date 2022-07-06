inflation-fears-drove-larger-fed-rate-increase

WASHINGTON—Federal Reserve officials concluded at their meeting last month that they needed to pick up the pace of interest-rate increases because the inflation outlook had deteriorated and that, as a result, rates would need to rise to levels designed to deliberately slow economic growth.

Officials voted to raise their benchmark rate by 0.75 percentage point in June, a bigger increase than their half-point move in May. Officials anticipated another rate increase of either a half percentage point or 0.75 point would be warranted at their gathering later this month, according to minutes from the Fed’s June 14-15 meeting, released Wednesday.