Infinix X1 40-inch Full HD Android Smart TV now official in India for Rs. 19,999 (~$269) – gizmochina

Infinix constantly provides innovative solutions to consumer yearnings and builds products that match and even exceed customer expectations. The company has announced its latest addition to the X1 series of HD Android smart TVs. It is the Infinix X1 40-inch FHD Android Smart TV priced at Rs. 19,999 ($269). The smart TV will be available to the Indian market from August 6 via Flipkart.

The latest Infinix X1 Android Smart TV is a smaller but more immersive version of the previous HD and FHD models in the X1 series. These models include the 32-inch HD model, and the 43-inch FHD Android Smart TV debuted in India last December. The new 40-inch FHD Android Smart TV offers vivid picture quality, a high screen-to-body ratio, and the Infinix EPIC 2.0 Picture Engine for overall picture enhancement.

The new Android Smart TV features HDR10 functionality, and this is seen in the crisp and bright pictures at the highest nit level. The smart TV offers a blue light reduction for a more humane viewing experience on the eyes. Infinix’s Eye Care technology guarantees eye safety while using the TV. Rich surround sound is gotten via the 24W speakers with Dolby Audio active.

As per other specifications, the Infinix X1 FHD Android Smart TV has a quad-core MediaTek 6683 processor with Mali470 MP3 GPU and offers 1GB/8GB of RAM and internal memory, respectively. The latest Infinix X1 smart TV runs on Android version 9.0, with built-in applications like Chromecast, Google Assistant, and a wide array of apps that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. There are also Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity support, as well as a Bluetooth remote. The TV has three HDMI ports, USB 2.0 (two ports), Ethernet, Mini AV, Optical Outport, and AV ports, thus offering various input options.

