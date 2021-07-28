If you know Infinix as a brand, you know that they have always been committed to supporting the youth in entertainment by creating platforms for them to develop their skill and craft. This time around, Infinix is hosting the Storm X 2.0 Edition.

Twistberry Labarbian, a winner in the first edition of the Storm X Infinix Hot 10 star challenge, featured the sensational music artist, Davido on her song and video titled “The Code”, as promised by the brand. She was able to get more exposure to a vast audience thanks to this initiative by Infinix.

And now, there’s another opportunity for musical talents to get their craft to a bigger platform in the Storm X 2.0 Edition. If you can play any musical instrument or you’re a DJ, it’s time to power your fun with Infinix Hot10i and stand a chance to win N500, 000.

How to Participate:

Enter the #InfinixStormX challenge to #PowerYourFunWithInfinxiHot10i by making a 30 secs / 1 min video of yourself showcasing your instrumental or Disk Jockey skills to any of Davido’s songs.

Post this on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtags for a chance to be one of the weekly shortlisted candidates

Grand Winners get the following: N500,000 Cash prize; Induction into Infinix Storm X Hall Of Fame; Performance opportunity at any Infinix events (Turn Up Friday, 1212 etc.); Brand New Infinix Hot 10i

The runners-up get the following: Brand new Infinix Hot 10i; Induction into the Infinix Storm X Hall of fame; Performamce at any Infinix event (Turn Up Friday, 1212 etc.)

Don’t forget to use the hashtags: #InfinixStormX; #InfinixHot10iwithAndroidGO; #PowerYourFunWithInfinixHot10i

Finalists will be selected from a pool of highly eye-catching entries by renowned DJs and Instrumentalists. Final entries would be chosen based on creativity, originality, uniqueness and alignment with brand perception.

All entrants MUST be following Infinix Nigeria on social media to validate their entry.

With all these fantastic goodies! You sure don’t want to miss out on these mouth-watering offers, so keep your entries coming in. Visit Infinix on Facebook and Instagram for more details.

You can also join their community of young and vibrant fans on XClub via the app on your Infinix device or click on this link to download the app if you don’t already use Infinix.