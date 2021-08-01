Infinix Smart 5A with a 6.52″ HD+ screen, 5000mAh battery launching in India on August 2 – gizmochina

Transsion Holdings subsidiary Infinix has teased a new smartphone for the Indian market. The smartphone is a budget product and it bears the moniker Infinix Smart 5A. This is the brand’s latest offering under the Smart 5 series in India and it is set to make its debut on August 2. This is coming on the heels of the recent launch of the Infinix X1 40-inch Full HD Smart TV in India.

Talking of the specifications, going by teasers on Flipkart, the Infinix Smart 5A will feature with 6.52 waterdrop notch-bearing display with an HD+ resolution. The device packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and also supports face recognition using the selfie camera. Crammed under the hood is a generous 5000mAh battery that will guarantee an extended usage period.

Infinix Smart 5A

The teaser also shows that the Smart 5A will pack a dual rear camera setup whose specifications are yet to be revealed. It also utilizes a pyramid-shaped design on the back panel. and the phone will be available in Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, and Midnight black colours.

The Infinix Smart 5A will be sold on Flipkart after it is launched. Flipkart will also be offering buyers the JioExclusive device lock program incentive which will allow buyers get an upfront cashback of Rs. 550.

