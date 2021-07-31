Infinix Smart 5A will launch in India on August 2 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

If you’re in India and searching for a cheap smartphone, you’ll get yet another option on Monday, August 2, because that’s when Infinix is said to launch the Smart 5A in the country.

This is an entry-level device with a 6.52-inch HD+ display that can apparently go up to 500 nits of brightness, a teardrop notch, a 13 MP main rear sensor aided by a 2 MP decorative one (and a third “circle” that is actually 100% fake/dummy), a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The phone sadly features a microUSB port, and it’s rumored to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. With those specs, it should be dirt cheap if it’s going to sell at all. It will be offered in three hues called Midnight Black, Quetzal Cyan, and Ocean Wave. The Infinix Smart 5A will be 8.7mm thick and weigh 183g.

It’s going to be available on Flipkart, and apparently it should come with exclusive Reliance Jio offers. You’ll get an INR 550 discount on the phone if you sign up for using Jio in the primary card slot. Compared to the Infinix Smart 5, which was released back in February, the 5A has a smaller battery and screen (with the same resolution though).

Source