Home NEWS Infant dies in Osun auto crash
NEWSNews Africa

Infant dies in Osun auto crash

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
infant-dies-in-osun-auto-crash

An auto crash that occurred at Ikirun/Ila-Odo road, Osun State, on Saturday, has claimed the life of an infant.

The accident was caused by a head-on collision between a Toyota Corolla car with registration LND 509 EJ and a black Corolla with registration ABC 549 FN around 3:52 pm on Saturday.

The spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Osun State chapter, Agnes Ogungbemi said the accident involved seven persons while one infant died and another sustained injuries.

She said the cause of the accident may have been overspeeding.

“The injured victim along with the dead male infant was taken to Orotunde Hospital Ikirun. Vehicles were towed to Iyaganku police station,” she added.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Sunday Igboho: What Buhari govt told Benin Republic...

”Yahaya Bello a failure, bad luck, turned Kogi...

BBNaija Season 6: Big Brother gives reason for...

Gov Ikpeazu charges stakeholders to sustain, improve gains...

‘Plane tyre burst’ – Air Peace explains Ilorin...

COVID-19: Gov. Ugwuanyi inaugurates steering committee on Co-PREP

FRSC personnel spared from fatal crash as cement...

Police arrests 29-year-old suspected thief, recovers arms, ammunition...

Sunday Igboho handcuffed inside Cotonou cell, being fed...

Anambra gov poll: Ex-Sierra Leonean VP expected at...

Leave a Reply