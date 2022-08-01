Home Uncategorized INEC warns of fake online registration portal
INEC warns of fake online registration portal

by News
Barely 24 hours after it announced the suspension of voter registration across the country, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has alerted of the existence of a fake online site urging Nigerians to enroll for “voter card pvc” registration

The fake online portal also claimed that the Federal Government has approved PVC registration online to avoid the unnecessary crowd in the “NIMC”.

But refuting the site, the Commission stated in unequivocal terms that the site is not linked to the Commission and the link/portal is spurious and from a dubious source.

It said INEC is the only body constitutionally and legally mandated to conduct the registration of persons qualified to vote in any election in Nigeria and to update and revise the register when the need arises.

It reiterated that the Commission is solely responsible for organizing, undertaking, and supervising national elections in the country and does not share this responsibility with anybody or organization.

It urged the members of the public not to succumb to the antics of online scammers and should avoid such fake sites.

The Commission said it has concluded the Continuous Voter Registration exercise nationwide and does not need to open an additional site or portal for the purposes of registration of voters.

