inec-vows-on-e-transmission-of-results-as-network-providers-assure-100%-coverage

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that all network providers in Nigeria have assured of 100 percent coverage for electronic transmission of results.

Recall that Bioreports had earlier reported how the national assembly blocked the electronic transmission of election results in the electoral act amendment bill.

The bill was eventually passed at the senate, but with a clause allowing the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to certify national coverage, followed by an approval by the national assembly before INEC can transmit results electronically.

The NCC had also stated that only 50% of polling units in Nigeria have network coverage for e-transmission of results when it appeared before a house of representatives panel.

Speaking during a programme on African Independent Television (AIT), on Friday, Nick Dazang, INEC’s director of publicity and voter education, said the position of the NCC on poor network coverage is not tenable.

According to him, “In January 2018, INEC approached NCC that it wants a technological-driven commission and both have been working closely to deliver free, fair and credible elections in our country for the benefit of our citizens,” Dazang said.

“They are also aware that two network providers, MTN and Airtel have assisted JAMB conduct their examinations across Nigeria. So, INEC is still wondering why NCC has suddenly made a U-turn that there is not enough network coverage in every part of Nigeria.

“I am convinced that if INEC was given the chance to appear before the national assembly alongside NCC, the commission would have told the distinguished senators and honourable members that all the network providers in Nigeria have assured INEC that network coverage is 100 percent across the country.

“There is no website that is not prone to attack by hackers even in the most advanced nations but Nigerians should be rest assured that INEC has what it takes to fight off hackers and the commission is well prepared to safeguard its websites against hackers.

“I also want NASS members to think like statesmen. They should think about the future, not about the next election. Let us always look at the bigger picture. It pains INEC that beneficiaries of transparent elections are in the forefront of working to weaken the commission by asking INEC to share its powers with other agencies or take permission from another agency before performing its statutory functions guaranteed by the constitution of Nigeria.”

However, Dazang asked the national assembly to revisit the issue and approve the unconditional electronic transmission of results.