About 42,211 online applications nationwide have been received within the 24 hours of the resumption of its Continuous Voter Registration, says the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The commission said 331 accounts were created by intended registrants on the CVR online pre-registration portal which was launched at 7am on Monday.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said these in a statement he issued on Tuesday.

He said, “By 7am, June 29, 24 hours after the launch, 59,331 accounts were created. Within the same period, 42,211 applications were received out of which 27,759 individuals applied for new voter pre-registration services.

“Also 11, 177 requested for voter review record; 1, 669 applied for voter transfer; 853 asked for information update; 335 applied for replacement of lost or damaged PVCs; while 418 applicants requested for uncollected PVCs. These statistics have been uploaded to the commission’s website and social media platforms.”

Okoye said urged those that could register online to do so, while all other Nigerians would commence their registration on the July 19.

He reminded Nigerians that physical CVR would commence on July 19 at INEC State and Local Government Offices nationwide.

He said, “Those that are unable to register online will be attended to from the scheduled date. Every eligible Nigerian will have an opportunity to register. The CVR process will continue for at least one year.

“Scheduled appointments for online registrants will also begin on July 19. The commencement date for physical CVR in all the 2, 673 registration centres nationwide will be determined based on the evaluation of the security situation in the country.”

Okoye said that INEC launched the online pre-registration services for “those who are 18 years and above and have never registered; registered voters who have had any problem during the accreditation for past elections, with either their Permanent Voter Cards or fingerprints not being read by the Smart Card Reader.”

He added that the exercise was for “registered voters who want to transfer their voting location from one place to another. Registered voters who want to correct issues with their data, such as misspelt names, dates of birth, etc. Registered voters whose Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) are lost or damaged.”

