INEC postpones physical registration of voters, announces new date

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Friday announced a new date for the physical registration of voters as well as the scheduled appointments by online registrants.

INEC, after a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners, announced that the commencement of physical registration of voters scheduled for Monday, 19th July, 2021 will now begin on 26th July due to public holidays.

Part of the statement reads; “With the declaration of Tuesday 20th and Wednesday 21st, July 2021, as public holidays by the Government, the date scheduled for the commencement of physical registration had to be adjusted.

“Consequently, the physical registration of voters will now commence on Monday 26th July 2021. Online registrants that have scheduled appointments from 19th July 2021 to 23rd July 2021 will have their appointments rescheduled.”

INEC noted that the Continuous Voter Registration will be over a period of one year even as it assured that no Nigerians eligible to register as a voter will be left behind.

