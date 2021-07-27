INEC online registration hits 1m – The Nation Newspaper

By Emmanuel Oladesu, Deputy Editor

Four weeks after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) started the online pre-registration of voters on June 28, 2021, over one million Nigerians have registered.

As of 7 a.m yesterday, the number of new registrants was 1,006,661.

The detailed distribution of the registrants by age, State/FCT, gender, occupation and disability for Week Four of the exercise was uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms. However, the distribution by age still shows that 740,063 (or 73.5 per cent) are young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 34.

As the commission earlier announced, physical or in-person registration began yesterday in 811 state and local government area offices nationwide.

The exact locations of the designated centres have been uploaded on the commission’s website and social media platforms.

INEC National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education Festival Okoye said Nigerians were being encouraged to contact the commission’s state offices through the dedicated telephone numbers provided in the uploaded publication.

He said: “Nigerians who pre-registered online can now complete their registration at those centres based on scheduled appointments. In addition, other Nigerians who prefer to register physically/in-person can now do so at those centres.

“Both online pre-registration and physical/in-person registration will continue simultaneously until the suspension of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) on June 30, 2022 to enable the commission clean up the data and compile the voters’ register for the 2023 general election.

“The right to vote begins with the registration of voters. Thus, as we enter the next phase of the CVR exercise, we once again appeal to all citizens who wish to register to approach any of the commission’s state or local government area offices nationwide to do so.

“We wish to remind citizens that the ongoing registration does not include those already registered as voters. The current exercise is only open to Nigerians who are 18 years and above who have not registered before. It is an offence under the Electoral Act for any citizen to register more than once.”