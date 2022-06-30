inec-extends-pvc-registration,-issues-warning-to-apc,-pdp,-others

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has told political parties in the country that it would not extend the July 15, 2022 deadline for nomination of governorship and state assembly candidates.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Okoye also stated that Continuous Voter Registration (VR) will continue nationwide.

According to him, the Resident Electoral Commissioners and Electoral Officers have been directed to continue with the exercise pending further directives from the Commission.

”The Commission has consistently reiterated its resolve to continue to provide electoral services to the Nigerian people and register all eligible Nigerians that are interested in registering. The Commission has yet again deployed additional machines to areas of pressure and will continue to serve the people of Nigeria.

“By the Timetable and Schedule of Activities released by the Commission, Political Parties that conducted valid Governorship and State Assembly primaries shall upload the list and personal particulars of their nominated candidates between 1st and 15th July 2022.

“Political parties are advised not to wait until the last day before uploading the list and personal particulars of their candidates. The Candidates Nomination Portal will shut down at 6pm on 15th July 2022.”

He therefore urged political parties who have challenges with uploading documents to contact the Commission’s Help – Desk, through the dedicated telephone lines or contact the candidate nomination centre at the Commission’s headquarters.