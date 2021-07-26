inec-cvr:-group-raise-suspicion,-demands-immediate-forensic-audit-to-verify-figures

A demand has been put to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately conduct a forensic audit on the generated and appropriated figures of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in order to reveal the true position of things.

This demand was contained in a joint press statement issued on Monday in Osogbo during a press conference held by the Forum of Progressive Political Parties (FPPP) led by Idowu Omidiji, the Osun State Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to Omidiji who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, Bello Adebayo from the Labour Party and Remi Ayanlade from the Young Progressives Party (YPP), the forum had observed with serious concern

the geometrical and skyrocketing figures emanating from the website of INEC on a weekly basis of the ongoing CVR in Osun state.

He noted that these had made it imperative to update and brief the media and call the attention of the National Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and his entire management to the scenario playing out in Osun state which is just one out of the 36 states in Nigeria.

2023 Election: INEC announces date to resume continuous voter registration

While declaring that the outcome of the CVR exercise was totally suspicious and unexpected to the forum, Omodiji expressed surprise that in both Anambra and Ekiti where gubernatorial elections were to hold before the 26th July, 2022 election in Osun, the figures as copied from the INEC website indicated that as at 26th of July, 2021, Anambra state is having 65,014 fresh eligible voters while Ekiti state whose election will come up in June 2022 has just registered 19,043 new and fresh voters.

According to him, “Our own Osun State has miraculously registered 259,450 fresh voters. We dare say that there is no sufficient, logical, political or economic justification for such an outrageous figure.

“It is also public knowledge that the ongoing CVR for fresh voters is being conducted online via the INEC website using the availability of internet, is it not a miracle that a state like Osun which has one of the lowest and weakest internet penetrations, which is very far below that of Rivers, Kano, Abuja and Lagos states in terms of internet connectivity, usage and penetration has registered close to 300,000 persons in less than 30 days?

“We make bold to say that the Forum of Progressive Political Parties in Osun state is greatly worried by the continuing reflection of events as being displayed by INEC.”

The ADC Chairman declared that it was also worrisome and ridiculous that the CVR figures revealed that the new voters in the entire highly politically inclined North West, North East, South South and South East geopolitical zones combined together were far below what Osun state alone has generated in the last twenty-one days.

“This puts the integrity of the ongoing CVR exercise of INEC in question.

“We have been tutored and received briefings by an array of young ICT compliant gurus and engineers and we are convinced beyond reasonable doubts, going by the avalanche of evidences and available information at our disposal that the electronic server and few unscrupulous elements in INEC might have been compromised to fill an inexistent and unrealistic number from the backend of the INEC server”, he concluded.

2023 election: INEC begins online CVR, reveals date for physical registration