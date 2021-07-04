By Haruna Aliyu, BIRNIN KEBBI

Ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country, the head of department voter education and publicity Kebbi State Independent National Electoral Commission

According to him, the intent is to bring voters closer to their units and decongest old polling units that were hitherto merged.

He added that voters in the old polling units and who now belongs to the new polling units are at liberty to transfer their voters cards through a very easy process.

Musa explained that voter education and publicity unit will continue to enlighten people, particularly those yet to register, to avail themselves the opportunity to register at the new polling units closer to them.

He confirmed that when the exercise formally takes off it will be covid-19 compliant as the staff deployed to do the job will ensure potential voters come and leave without delay.

The voters’ education chief urged members of the public to eschew violence during and after polls in Kebbi State and the country at large, while thanking the state governor for providing enabling environment for INEC in the state.

Musa pledged to work hand-in-hand with all the security agencies in the state.