inec-calls-for-mass-participation-in-continuous-voters’-registration

Kazeem Badmus

AS the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), resumed the Continuous Voters’ Registration, residents of the State of Osun have been urged to seize the opportunity to get their voter cards, in preparation toward next year’s Governorship Elections and future elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in the state, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje made the appeal while answering questions from newsmen in Ilesa on Tuesday.

The registration, which is going to be in two phases, will run till the middle of April, 2022 in Osun due to the Governorship Elections, billed for July same year.

According to Agbaje, the exercise is for those who have turned 18 after the last registration exercise, or those who are more than 18 years but have never registered.

He also said those who have issues with their accreditation during the past elections and those who have issues with their Permanent Voter Cards or their biometric details will be beneficiaries of the exercise.

Agbaje further stated that online registration, which commenced on Monday, will last for two weeks while the physical registration at the various registration centres will start on July 19.

He said: “What we are trying to do now is to give those who have turned 18 after the last registration exercise and those who have never registered before the opportunity to do so.

“Also, through this exercise, those who want to move their voting place from one Ward, Polling Unit or State to another will be able to do so.

“Osun residents who have issues with their accreditation during the last elections and those who have lost or damaged their cards will have the opportunity to get another one in order to exercise their civic rights.

“The online registration has started since Monday. We are going to monitor the exercise for at least two weeks before moving to the physical registration.

“The physical registration will start from the 19th of July and people can register in their various local governments or at the State Secretariat. The exercise is going to run till April, 2022 in Osun due to the Governorship Elections coming up next year”.