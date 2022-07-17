Home NEWS INEC Announces Ademola Adeleke Winner Of Osun Guber Poll
INEC Announces Ademola Adeleke Winner Of Osun Guber Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Senator Ademola Adeleke the candidate of the People Democratic party PDP in the State’s governorship election, winner of the exercise. Professor Ogundipe, Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, announced the result on Sunday morning at the INEC office in Osogbo, the State capital. Details shortly…..

Details shortly…..

