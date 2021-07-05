indycar-results-and-points-standings-after-honda-indy-200-at-mid-ohio

Mid-Ohio results and points standings: Josef Newgarden snapped a nine-race winless string to open the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season for Team Penske, winning from the pole position Sunday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Newgarden led 73 of 80 laps around the 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course, including the final 23, and withstood a late charge by runner-up Marcus Ericsson, who came up 0.8790 seconds short.

Points leader Alex Palou finished third, followed by Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon. Alexander Rossi was fifth.

The 19th career victory for Newgarden occurred a day after Penske celebrated the 50th anniversary of its first checkered flag in IndyCar (with the late Mark Donohue in 1971 at Pocono Raceway). Newgarden had started from the pole in the past two races but had victories slip through his grasp at Detroit and Road America because of late caution flags.

“This team has been doing the job,” Newgarden said. “Everyone has been giving me a hard time, asking what’s up with us not winning a race. But I don’t think Team Penske could have done anything different. We’ve been in the game almost every race, had great performances. It’s great to seal a win here finally.”

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday in the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

RESULTS

Click here for the box score from the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Click here for the lap leader chart.

Here is the finishing order with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out:

1. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 80, Running

2. (3) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 80, Running

3. (7) Alex Palou, Honda, 80, Running

4. (5) Scott Dixon, Honda, 80, Running

5. (6) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 80, Running

6. (8) Graham Rahal, Honda, 80, Running

7. (18) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 80, Running

8. (20) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 80, Running

9. (22) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 80, Running

10. (19) Takuma Sato, Honda, 80, Running

11. (12) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 80, Running

12. (14) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 80, Running

13. (2) Colton Herta, Honda, 80, Running

14. (15) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 80, Running

15. (24) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 80, Running

16. (11) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 80, Running

17. (9) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 80, Running

18. (17) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 80, Running

19. (23) Jack Harvey, Honda, 80, Running

20. (26) Ryan Norman, Honda, 79, Running

21. (21) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 79, Running

22. (25) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 79, Running

23. (13) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 78, Running

24. (10) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 78, Running

25. (4) Will Power, Chevrolet, 3, Contact

26. (16) Ed Jones, Honda, 3, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 108.405 mph; Time of race: 1:39:58.8551; Margin of victory: 0.8790 seconds; Cautions: 2 for 6 laps; Lead changes: 5 among 3 drivers; Lap Leaders: Newgarden 1-29; Herta 30-31; Newgarden 32-52; Ericsson 53-54; Herta 55-57; Newgarden 58-80.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Through 10 races, here are the full points standings for:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

Top 10 in the standings: Palou 384, O’Ward 345, Dixon 328, Newgarden 315, Ericsson 280, Pagenaud 271, Herta 260, VeeKay 257, Rahal 256, Sato 226

NEXT: The NTT IndyCar Series will race Sunday, Aug. 8 (5:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) on the streets of Nashville, Tennessee, the 11th round of the 2021 season (click here for the full broadcast schedule this year).

IndyCar results and points standings after Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio originally appeared on NBCSports.com