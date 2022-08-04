Home WORLD NEWS Indoor heat a danger to poor households: Study
Heat advisories often tell people to stay indoors in peak summer. But that advice may not work for poor households, a new study suggests. Analysing data from low-income homes across the subcontinent, researchers found indoor temperatures were often higher than outdoor temperatures in summer in both rural and urban areas, reports

Vaishnavi Chandrashekhar

.

Indoor heat was influenced by roofing material, with tin-roof homes seeing some of the highest temperatures, the study found. In rural Yavatmal in Maharashtra, for instance, tin-roof homes were 3-4 degrees C higher than outdoors in the summer of 2016, according to research by

Watershed Organisation Trust

(

WOTR

). In Delhi, tinroof homes were found to be almost 2 degrees C warmer than outdoors.

