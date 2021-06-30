indonesia’s-capital-sees-oxygen-prices-leap-as-covid-cases-surge

Jakarta, Indonesia Oxygen prices in Indonesia’s capital had more than doubled and some suppliers reported shortages on Tuesday after a surge in Covid-19 cases that prompted the Red Cross to warn of a coronavirus “catastrophe” in Southeast Asia’s biggest country.

Indonesia has announced record daily Covid-19 infections of more than 20,000 in recent days, in a new wave fueled by the emergence of highly transmissible virus variants and increased mobility after the Muslim fasting month.

With hospitals filling up in the capital, Jakarta, and patients being turned away, some people sought to secure oxygen for infected family members at home. The price for a tank of oxygen had jumped to $140 from the usual $50, suppliers said.

“I’m queuing here now to refill oxygen for my wife and son who are now positive with Covid-19,” said Taufik Hidayat, 51, at one supplier. “I went around and it all was sold out.”

Sellers in others areas in Jakarta told Reuters their stocks had also dried up.