Home ENTERTAINMENT Indonesia sets coal benchmark price at highest in a decade – Reuters
ENTERTAINMENT

Indonesia sets coal benchmark price at highest in a decade – Reuters

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
indonesia-sets-coal-benchmark-price-at-highest-in-a-decade-–-reuters

FILE PHOTO: Coal barges are pictured as they queue to be pulled along Mahakam river in Samarinda, East Kalimantan province, Indonesia, August 31, 2019. Picture taken August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia set its coal benchmark price higher in July at $115.35 per tonne, an official document published by its energy and minerals ministry showed on Monday.

The price is 14.97% higher than June’s benchmark price and the highest since the $117.6 per tonne in May 2011, Refinitiv data showed.

The document did not show what accounted for the price jump. An energy ministry spokesman told Reuters that a statement will be issued later on Monday.

Reporting by Bernadete Christina Munthe and Fathin Ungku; Editing by Martin Petty

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

New York’s patchwork recovery masks vast inequities laid...

Fast & Furious 9 Speeds Past $500 Million...

Dilip Kumar to be shifted out of ICU...

‘Now even Aamir Khan is silent’: Vishal Bhardwaj...

Shocking Loki theory reveals the true villain of...

Actor Sharad Kelkar Reveals He Was “Mercilessly Bullied...

What to watch on Monday: ‘Shark Beach With...

Prince Harry, William skipped disastrous rival speeches at...

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’ Blasts to No. 1...

Sonam Kapoor slams pay disparity in Bollywood: I...

Leave a Reply