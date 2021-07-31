Home POLITICS Indiscriminate acts of sabotage won’t be tolerated – Osun PDP Chair warns members
Indiscriminate acts of sabotage won’t be tolerated – Osun PDP Chair warns members

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Sunday Bisi, has appealed to aggrieved members of the party to embrace the possibilities ahead of it in the forthcoming elections, especially the 2022 gubernatorial election in the state.

In a personally signed statement, Bisi assured that with his victory, the ultimate principle of democracy which places people as the premium nucleus of all aspirations, will always be considered and respected.

He urged the PDP members in the state to come together as members of the same family in order to move the mountains of oppression and economic calamity out of the state.

The Chairman also warned that any indiscriminate act of sabotage will not be tolerated from any member of the party even as they go forward to bring the desired change for the people of the state.

While appreciating the leaders and members of the party for their outpouring show of love and support for him as chairman, Bisi explained that it was their show of affection that made him pull through the ambush of some aggrieved individuals who wanted to derail the ship of the party in the state on its path towards progress.

He disclosed that with such collective determination, there was no way anyone could defeat their resolve.

Sunday Bisi also assured that the solidarity of the party members which has gone a long way in lifting the party high will not be taken for granted.

