indictment-unsealed-in-alleged-plot-against-democratic-headquarters

“I want to blow up a Democrat building bad,” one of the men allegedly said.

The Justice Department on Thursday night unsealed an indictment against two California men who allegedly conspired to blow up Democratic headquarters in Sacramento, California.

Ian Rogers and Jarrod Copeland were allegedly inspired by the unfounded belief that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, the court documents say.

When investigators searched Rogers’ house in January, he allegedly had five pipe bombs, which court documents say were live. They also allegedly seized between 45 and 50 firearms, including at least three fully automatic weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

In text messages obtained by investigators and included in the federal indictment, Rogers and Copeland allegedly laid out their plan to bomb the building.

“I want to blow up a Democrat building bad,” Rogers wrote, according to the indictment.

They then discussed their target and Rogers said he was “thinking sac office first target,” to which Copeland agreed.

“I agree. Plan attack,” Copeland said, according to the court documents.

As the exchange concluded, Rogers allegedly wrote: “Let’s see what happens after the 20th we go to war.”

Shortly after Rogers was arrested in January, court documents say that Copeland contacted a militia group that Rogers allegedly belonged to, and the group instructed Copeland to destroy his phone.

Rogers and Copeland were previously charged federally via criminal complaint for allegedly possessing explosive devices and wanting to go after Democrats, but the complaint did not mention a planned attack on the Sacramento Democratic headquarters.

According to the complaint, investigators found a Three Percenters sticker on Rogers’ truck. The FBI has said the Three Percenters is a “radical militia group” with ties to the Capitol siege. Investigators also said they found a “White Privilege Card.”

A lawyer for Rogers declined to comment, and Copeland’s lawyer could also not be reached.

“Sad it’s come to this but I’m not going down without a fight,” Rogers allegedly texted, adding, “These commies need to be told what’s up.”

The special agent who authored the complaint wrote that he believes the messages show an intent to cause violence to prevent now-President Joe Biden from assuming office.

Rogers also discussed plans to attack Twitter and Facebook for banning Trump and possibly California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

He faces additional weapons and explosives charges in Napa County.

“I hope 45 goes to war if he doesn’t I will,” Rogers allegedly wrote.

ABC News’ Mike Levine contributed to this report.