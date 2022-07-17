india’s-vaccination-drive-unparalleled-in-scale-and-speed:-pm-modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India’s vaccination drive as ‘unparalleled in scale and speed’.

India crossed the 200 crore mark in Covid-19 vaccination on Sunday. Congratulating the nation on the occasion, the prime minister said that India has created history again.

“India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against Covid-19,” said

PM Modi

in a tweet.

India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Pro… https://t.co/yI9CgvKOWW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1658042436000

In a subsequent tweet he added, “Throughout the rollout of the vaccine, the people of India have shown remarkable faith in science. Our doctors, nurses, frontline workers, scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs have played a key role in ensuring a safer planet. I appreciate their spirit and determination.”

Throughout the rollout of the vaccine, the people of India have shown remarkable faith in science. Our doctors, nur… https://t.co/c5aS6FR8Q8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1658042476000

Union Health Minister

Mansukh Mandaviya

also congratulated the people on achieving this landmark in only 18 months and said that this extraordinary achievement will be etched in history.

“Congratulations India! With everyone’s efforts, the country has crossed the figure of 200 crore vaccines today. India has scripted history under PM @NarendraModi Ji’s visionary leadership. This extraordinary achievement will be etched in the history!” Mandaviya said in a tweet.

बधाई हो भारत!सबके प्रयास से आज देश ने 200 करोड़ वैक्सीन लगाने का आँकड़ा पार कर लिया है।India has scripted histo… https://t.co/qs66sinx9v — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) 1658042068000

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar also thanked the healthcare workers for their hard work, vision and innovation in setting a new record in the service of humanity.

India’s nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme was launched by PM Modi on January 16, 2021. Despite the decline in cases across the country, consistent efforts are ongoing to vaccinate all eligible citizens.

It took almost nine months to reach the 100 crore mark and another nine months to reach the 200 crore vaccination mark since the start of the vaccination drive, with the highest single-day vaccination record of 2.5 crore doses achieved on September 17, 2021.

