india’s-daily-covid-19-cases-jump-to-20,139,-highest-in-5-months

NEW DELHI: The number of new

Covid cases in India

over the past 24 hours increased from 16,906 to 20,139, according to the Union health ministry on Thursday.

The nation recorded 38 more Covid fatalities during this time, bringing the total to 5,25,557 country-wide.

Additionally, there are now 1,36,076 active cases, or 0.31 percent of all positive cases in the nation.

The total number of patients who have recovered in the previous 24 hours is 16,482, bringing the total to 4,30,28,356. India now has a recovery rate of 98.49 percent.

The weekly positivity rate is now at 4.37 percent, while India’s daily positivity rate has risen to 5.10 percent.

Additionally throughout that time, a total of 3,94,774 tests were performed across.

