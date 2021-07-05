Home SPORTS Indians-Rays postponed on Tuesday; doubleheader on Wednesday
SPORTS

Indians-Rays postponed on Tuesday; doubleheader on Wednesday

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
indians-rays-postponed-on-tuesday;-doubleheader-on-wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The game between the Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed because of the path of Tropical Storm Elsa and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.

The Rays and Major League Baseball announced the adjusted schedule about two hours before the start of the three-game series Monday night at Tropicana Field.

The traditional single-admission doubleheader will start at 12:10 p.m., with Game 2 beginning approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.

Both games of the doubleheader will be seven innings in length.

It will be the fourth doubleheader in Tropicana Field history. The dome stadium opened in 1998.

The Rays and Detroit Tigers split a doubleheader on Sept. 30, 2004, which was rescheduled from Hurricane Frances four weeks prior. On June 10, 2017, the Rays hosted the Oakland Athletics in MLB’s first scheduled doubleheader since 2011. On Aug. 8, 2020, the Rays and New York Yankees split a doubleheader after schedule changes impacted several clubs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

MLS investigation into claims United player used racist...

PICK N’ ROLL $50K JACKPOT: Suns-Bucks Game 1

Houston Texans 2022 NFL draft target: Northwestern S...

Top European club in advanced stage to sign...

Former Chelsea star Moses scores again as Spartak...

Ibenge: RS Berkane appoint ex-DR Congo manager

Premier League-linked Bayern pair Goretzka & Coman having...

From Maria Sharapova to Coco Gauff – The...

Tylor Megill gets nod as Mets host first-place...

Emma Raducanu’s dream run ends as she has...

Leave a Reply