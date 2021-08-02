Home Business Indian shares rise as auto stocks gain on solid July sales data – Reuters
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai, India, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian shares rose on Monday, helped by auto stocks as monthly data showed recovery in July sales after a second wave of COVID-19 cases had dented demand

By 0345 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.5% to 15,845 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.60% to 52,901.28. Both the indexes posted their third straight monthly gains in July.

India’s top car maker Maruti Ltd on Sunday reported 50% jump in July sales, compared with a year ago, while Jaguar Land Rover parent Tata Motors Ltd posted a 92% surge in total domestic sales.

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday said its July sales jumped 44% against a year ago.

The Nifty auto index rose 1%, led by a 1.6% gain each in Maruti and Tata Motors.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

