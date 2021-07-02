Home Business Indian shares flat as Hero MotoCorp, Reliance offset tech losses – Reuters India
Business

Indian shares flat as Hero MotoCorp, Reliance offset tech losses – Reuters India

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
indian-shares-flat-as-hero-motocorp,-reliance-offset-tech-losses-–-reuters-india

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

BENGALURU, July 2 (Reuters) – Indian shares were unchanged on Friday, as gains in Hero MotoCorp and Reliance Industries were offset by losses in heavyweight information technology stocks.

By 0400 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.02% at 15,676.25 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) fell 0.04% to 52,299.41.

While declining COVID-19 cases, easing of curbs and a surge in vaccinations have helped the indexes hit record highs recently, they’ve struggled this week amid a lack of fresh domestic triggers, and are on track to post a weekly loss of more than 1%.

India’s largest motorbike maker Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) gained as much as 1.6% after posting higher sales for June.

Conglomerate Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) rose 0.7%, continuing its recovery after a recent 5-day streak of losses.

The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) fell 0.5%, and was on track for its second straight session of losses.

The Nifty Bank index (.NSEBANK) added 0.1%.

The Reserve Bank of India said in its Financial Stability Report on Thursday that the impact of the pandemic on the balance sheet of banks has not been as severe as projected earlier.

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

$100 oil? Analysts predict the outlook for crude...

Consumer prices jump 2.4% y/y in June; eggs...

On unemployment? You’ll have to prove you’re looking...

Australia further curbs new arrivals due to risks...

Tiger Global leads $42M Series B in Nigerian...

Philippine villagers fear twin perils: Volcano and COVID-19

A look at 8 lawmakers appointed to probe...

U.S. employment likely accelerated in June as companies...

Covid: India logs 400,000 deaths amid vaccine ramp-up

Johnson & Johnson says single-dose COVID-19 vaccine effective...

Leave a Reply