Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed at Start of Week – Morningstar.com

GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA           34786.35    152.82     0.44% 
Nasdaq         14639.33    116.95     0.81% 
S&P 500         4352.34     32.40     0.75% 
FTSE 100        7123.27     -1.89    -0.03% 
Nikkei Stock   28609.76   -173.52    -0.60% 
Hang Seng      28285.19    -25.23    -0.09% 
Kospi           3294.83     13.05     0.40% 
SGX Nifty*     15838.50     90.5      0.57% 
*Jul contract 
 
USD/JPY   111.11-12     +0.08% 
Range     111.19   110.96 
EUR/USD   1.1853-56     -0.08% 
Range     1.1872   1.1853 
 
CBOT Wheat Jul   $6.456 per bushel 
Spot Gold  $1,789.43/oz   0.1% 
Nymex Crude (NY) $75.29      $0.06 
 
 
US STOCKS

Major U.S. stock indexes climbed, notching a trio of fresh highs as an early summer rally picked up steam.

After the monthly employment report confirmed that the U.S. economy continued to recover at a healthy clip, the S&P 500 added 0.8%, setting a seventh consecutive record, its longest watermark streak since mid-1997.

Technology stocks led the gains, pushing the Nasdaq Composite up 0.8%, also setting a record. As the upswing broadened out, the Dow Jones Industrial Average joined the rally, advancing 0.4%, hitting its first closing high since early May.

The action wrapped up another solid week of gains. The Nasdaq rose 1.9% over the last five trading days, posting its sixth weekly advance out of the last seven. The S&P 500’s historic run added 1.7% this week, and the Dow gained 1%.

Friday’s jobs report added to the good news cheering on markets. For investors, the gains were further evidence the economic recovery remains intact and doesn’t currently warrant a tightening of fiscal stimulus, so far fulfilling predictions by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were down modestly as U.S. Treasury yields declined and the yen regained some strength against the dollar despite solid U.S. jobs data on Friday. Financial and steel stocks led the declines. The pace of Covid-19 vaccinations and further signs of an economic recovery in Japan are being closely watched. The Nikkei Stock Average was recently down 0.4% at 28667.21.

South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.4% at 3295.37 in early trading, led by gains in energy stocks. The won’s strength against the greenback also helped boost equities, with USD/KRW trading 0.4% lower.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.2% to 28245.28 in early trading, extending last week’s heavy losses. Tech shares weighed on the market after Beijing’s measures against ride-hailing company Didi. The Hang Seng TECH index was down 1.1%. IG said Beijing’s order that Didi’s app be removed from online stores “may raise concerns that the clampdown on big tech is far from over.”

Chinese stocks rose in morning trade, supported by miners and semiconductor shares. Market sentiment in the sectors had been buoyed by companies’ upbeat 1H earnings guidance recently. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.4% higher to 3531.44, the Shenzhen Composite Index rose 0.8% and the ChiNext Price Index gained 1.4%. 

FOREX

Asian currencies were mixed against USD, but may weaken this week, with CBA saying the minutes from the FOMC’s mid-June meeting due this week could reinforce the Fed’s hawkish shift. More details on when the FOMC could taper its asset purchases might boost USD, it said, adding U.S. data are currently backing the U.S. economy’s outperformance against many other major economies, which may be a USD tailwind that could persist for rest of 2021. USD/KRW fell 0.1% to 1,129.28 while USD/JPY was up 0.1% at 111.10 and AUD/USD edged 0.1% lower to 0.7517. 

METALS

Gold inched higher in Asian trading amid a retreat in benchmark U.S. Treasury yields, as well as a steadying U.S. dollar. The precious metal could gain support in the near term, but any sharp rise in gold would likely occur only after it breaks the psychological $1,800 level, IG said. Spot gold was recently 0.1% higher at $1,789.43 an ounce. 

OIL SUMMARY

Oil declined in early Asian trade amid signs of disunity in the OPEC+ alliance, ANZ said. Saudi Arabia and UAE are at odds over the extent of possible production increases. “Negotiations will resume on Monday after what’s likely to be a weekend of furious diplomacy,” the bank said. Front-month WTI crude oil futures fell 0.5% to $74.78/bbl. Front-month Brent crude oil futures dropped 0.6% to $75.73/bbl. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
OPEC-Plus Deadlocked on Oil Production Boost Deal 
China Services-Sector Gauge Fell in June Due to Uptick in Covid-19 Cases 
Stock Indexes Rally to Records Following Strong Jobs Report 
Lower-Wage Workers See Biggest Gains From Easing of Covid-19 Pandemic 
U.S. Added 850,000 Jobs in June Labor Rebound 
Why More Highway Spending Won't Rev Up the Economy 
Court Strikes Down Attempt to Expand Summer Ethanol Sales 
SEC, Justice Department Charge Hedge-Fund Trader 
Treasurys Retain Gains After Jobs Report 
Miami-Area Condo Set for Demolition as Tropical Storm Approaches 
Taliban Fighters Advance After U.S. Closes Main Afghan Base 
Biden's July 4 Gathering Celebrates Progress Against Covid-19 
China Launches Review into U.S.-Listed Chinese Tech Companies 
China Orders Ride-Hailing Firm Didi's App Removed From App Stores 
Ransomware Attack Affecting Likely Thousands of Targets Drags On 
Tyson Foods Recalls 8.5 Million Pounds of Chicken Over Listeria Concerns 
Gannett Invests to Boost Product-Review Site, Hoping to Rival bioreports's Wirecutter 
Tabcorp's Lotteries Operation to Become Separate Listed Company 
Sydney Airport Receives Takeover Bid from Infrastructure Consortium 
SoftBank-Backed Fortress Investment Strikes $8.7 Billion Deal to Buy Morrisons U.K. Grocery Chain 
EA, Other Videogame Companies Target Mobile Gaming as Pandemic Wanes 
FTC, Broadcom Agree to Settlement Around Illegal Monopoly Charges

