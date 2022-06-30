Home NEWS Indian man beheaded for ‘blasphemy’, attackers threaten to kill PM Modi
Indian man beheaded for ‘blasphemy’, attackers threaten to kill PM Modi

A man in India, Kanhaiya Lal, has been murdered for alleged blasphemy.

Lal, a tailor was hacked to death inside his shop in Udaipur, a city in the western Indian State of Rajasthan.

The perpetrators posted the video online, claiming it was in retaliation of his “support” for a remark about Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Lal, who ran Supreme Tailors in Udaipur’s Hathipole, is seen taking measurements of one of them.

Within a few minutes, the man cut the tailor on his neck with a cleaver.

“Kya hua? Batao toh sahi (What happened? Tell me)”, he asks the victim.

In another video, the muggers identified themselves as Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad.

They boasted about the murder and threatened to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Riyaz and Mohammad, both residents of Udaipur, were arrested from Bhim in Rajsamand district.

The killing sparked outrage which the authorities are trying to get under control.

Curfew orders have been imposed in Rajasthan for a month, and internet services suspended.

In Nigeria, a member of a vigilante group in the capital, Abuja, was killed and set on fire for alleged blasphemy.

On May 12, Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, was stoned to death and burned for “blasphemy”.

