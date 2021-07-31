Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Reveals Arunita Kanjilal Is His ‘Special Friend’, Ties Her Friendship Band – India.com

Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal never fail to make headlines not just for their singing talent, but also for their alleged romance as well. Amid all this, Pawandeep Rajan has now revealed that Arunita is his ‘special best friend’.Also Read – Indian Idol 12 : From Neha Kakkar’s Exit to Kapil Sharma’s Entry | Things You Need to Know About Indian Idol Grand Finale

The upcoming episode of the singing reality show will welcome Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy as contestants celebrate ‘Dosti Special’ episode. Pawandeep Rajan will be seen performing on the songs ‘Tum Mile Dil Khile’ and ‘Tu Hi Re’ which will win everyone’s hearts. Kumar Sanu too will be completely impressed with Pawandeep. Following Pawandeep’s performance, Kumar Sanu asks, “As it is friendship day, we are celebrating a Friendship Day special episode, you must also have friends, right? How many friends do you have? Many? Anyone special? Someone who’s very special to you? Who is that best friend? Someone who is very close to your heart? Who inspires you to sing?” Also Read – Indian Idol 12: Taimur Ali Khan Sends Cutest Hand-Made Card To His Nanu Randhir Kapoor, Leaves Him Tear-Eyed

To this, Pawandeep Rajan shyly responds by saying that Arunita is his special friend. “All of them are my friend but the special best friend is Arunita,” says Pawandeep. Furthermore, Kumar Sanu asks Pawandeep to tie a friendship band to someone who is close to her heart, to which, he will be seen tying the friendship band to his Arunita Kanjilal. Also Read – Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal’s Performance Leaves Kavita Krishnamurthy Stunned, Legendary Singer Asks, ‘Was It Recording?’

Pawandeep Rajan Ties Friendship Band to Arunita Kanjilal

This cute #AruDeep moment with Kumar Sanu singing ‘Ladki Badi Anjani Hai’ in the background will leave everyone in complete awe. Talking about the same, Pawandeep said, “It was a fun moment where I tied the exact similar friendship band as the one used in the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Arunita. It was an enjoyable time for me.”

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s alleged love has been making headlines for quite some time now. Apart from rehearsing their respective performances and on-stage gimmicks, Arunita and Pawandeep also spend time together behind the camera as well.