Indian Idol 12: Karisma Kapoor gets treated with sweet messages from Kareena and Randhir, watch video – The Indian Express

Actor Karisma Kapoor is all set to grace the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12. Besides performances and tidbits, the episode also promises to be an emotional affair. In a promo of the show released by the makers on Saturday, Karisma is seen getting surprise video messages from her sister Kareena and father Randhir.

In the video, Kareena said, “She’s somebody who’s actually been my backbone, my anchor, my joy. I am grateful at every step of my life that I have a sister by my side. She’s everyone’s angel in the family.”

Randhir added, “I am very happy that you are coming on my favourite programme. And I would have been glad had you and Bebo (Kareena) been singing songs in Indian Idol.”

The video was intercut with childhood photos of Karisma Kapoor.

#KareenaKapoor aur #RandhirKapoor ji ne diya unki pyari #KarismaKapoor ke liye ek bahut sweet sa message! Dekhna mat bhooliyega #KarismaKapoorSpecial #IndianIdol2020 aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par! pic.twitter.com/VPnjjq8abM — sonytv (@SonyTV) July 17, 2021

In the episode, Karisma Kapoor will also reveal that she almost said no to Yash Chopra’s Dil To Pagal Hai, as she was going to star opposite Madhuri Dixit. “Many actors had rejected the part saying how can one dance alongside Madhuri Dixit ji! Initially, I too was refraining to accept the role and said this isn’t happening. Then finally, Yash ji and Adi (Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra) narrated the story to me. My mother also told me that I must take up the challenge. She also said that since you are a big fan of Madhuri Dixit, you must do it. You work hard and you will shine,” Karisma said.