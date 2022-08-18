indian-cricketer,-sanju-samson-chooses-between-messi,-ronaldo

Indian cricket team wicket-keeper, Sanju Samson, has sided with Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi when choosing between the Argentine and Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi versus Ronaldo is the biggest eternal debate in the world of football.

Both Ballon d’Or winners have immense fan bases and get the backing of their followers when the question about who is the better player comes up.

Samson, who is currently in Zimbabwe for an ODI series, disclosed that he likes both players.

However, he picked Messi over Ronaldo when giving his verdict on the topic.

“A bit of both, but I slide a bit more towards Messi,” Samson said in a chat with BCCI’s Twitter handle.