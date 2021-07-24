indian-court-extends-custody-of-husband-of-bollywood-star-in-porn-film-case

-
Reuters
NMC founder sues EY, banks and execs for $8 billion over alleged fraud
B.R. Shetty, the founder of stricken UAE hospital operator NMC Health, has sued auditor EY, two former top executives of his companies and two banks in a U.S. court, seeking $8 billion in damages for an alleged multibillion-dollar fraud at his group. EY said in a statement: “We believe this case is without merit and we intend to defend it vigorously.” Several companies linked to the Indian entrepreneur ran into trouble last year after short-seller Muddy Waters questioned NMC’s financial statements.
-
-
Associated Press
Man pleads guilty to kidnapping, killing young Amish woman
A man who led authorities to the remains of a young Amish woman in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty Friday to kidnapping and killing her. Justo Smoker, 35, pleaded guilty in Lancaster County to third-degree murder, kidnapping and other offenses in the death of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos, who was last seen walking home from church in the Bird-in-Hand area on June 21, 2020. Smoker was sentenced to 35 1/2 to 71 years in prison.
-
-
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Calvin Johnson on thanking Lions in his Hall speech: I’ve got nothing to say
Calvin Johnson’s relationship with the Lions remains strained, five years after his abrupt retirement from the NFL at the age of 30. So it’s not surprising that Johnson indicated he has no plans to mention the team in his 8-minute Hall of Fame speech next month. “I’m definitely going to bring up a lot of [more]
-
Associated Press
US pilot thanks British man who guaranteed a happy landing
U.S. Air Force Maj. Grant Thompson thanked a British photographer the best way he knew how – by ripping the flight patch from his shoulder and handing it to the man whose quick action last week ensured he landed safely after an engine in his F-15E Strike Eagle malfunctioned. Ian Simpson was standing outside the fence of a Royal Air Force base in eastern England and snapping pictures of fighter aircraft taking off when he spotted a shower of sparks flying from the back of a plane.
-
Reuters
Badminton-India’s Sindhu forges ahead in empty stadium
Tokyo’s Musashino Forest Sport Plaza is a familiar venue for India’s P.V. Sindhu – it’s where she made it to the quarter-finals of the 2019 Japan Open, dancing to the deafening cheers and chants of spectators. But on Sunday, when the reigning women’s singles world champion plays Israel’s Ksenia Polikarpova, most of the seats at the stadium that can hold 7,200 people will be empty. “But I’m getting used to it because I’ve played a couple of tournaments now without a crowd … I miss them, but we have to get used to these situations now,” the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist said.
-
Yahoo News Video
Despite the Delta variant, the White House urges all schools be open in the fall
During a White House briefing on Friday, Yahoo News National Correspondent Alexander Nazaryan asked press secretary Jen Psaki what the administration is doing to ensure that children will not need remote learning this fall. Psaki said that the objective is to ensure that “100 percent” of schools are open through funding from the American Rescue Plan and from adherence to CDC guidelines.
-