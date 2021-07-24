indian-court-extends-custody-of-husband-of-bollywood-star-in-porn-film-case

Reuters

Badminton-India’s Sindhu forges ahead in empty stadium

Tokyo’s Musashino Forest Sport Plaza is a familiar venue for India’s P.V. Sindhu – it’s where she made it to the quarter-finals of the 2019 Japan Open, dancing to the deafening cheers and chants of spectators. But on Sunday, when the reigning women’s singles world champion plays Israel’s Ksenia Polikarpova, most of the seats at the stadium that can hold 7,200 people will be empty. “But I’m getting used to it because I’ve played a couple of tournaments now without a crowd … I miss them, but we have to get used to these situations now,” the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist said.