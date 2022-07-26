Home WORLD NEWS Indian army soldier arrested in espionage case
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

Indian army soldier arrested in espionage case

by News
6 views
indian-army-soldier-arrested-in-espionage-case

JAIPUR: An

Indian army

soldier was arrested in a case of espionage, a police official said on Tuesday. The accused soldier

Shantimoy Rana

(24) was posted in Rajasthan and was honey-trapped by two women. He shared classified information related to his regiment and videos of army exercise with them through social media, DG Intelligence Umesh Mishra said.

“He was on the radar of the intelligence branch of the state police for some time and was detained on July 25 for questioning. He was in touch with a Pakistani agent, a woman who introduced herself as

Gurnur Kaur

alias

Ankita

. Another woman named

Nisha

was also in touch with him,” Mishra said.

He said that one woman (Ankita) had told him that she was posted in Military Engineering Service in Uttar Pradesh while the other (Nisha) told him that she was from Military Nursing Service.

“The women honey trapped him and sought information from him. The soldier shared classified information related to his regiment and videos related to army exercise. He also received money in lieu of it,” he said.

Rana has been posted in the Indian Army since March 2018.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nine mistakes everyone makes when they first move...

Lazarus Chakwera: Malawi’s fight against food insecurity

Elon Musk files countersuit against Twitter over $44bn...

Myanmar used Russian-made aircraft in civilian attacks: Report

Amit Shah to inaugurate conference on drug trafficking,...

India reports 20,408 fresh Covid cases in last...

Cheetah vs Leopard: MP’s Kuno braces for a...

Opposition’s demand for Agnipath debate could see another...

Delays escalate bullet train cost to Rs 1.6...

PM Modi to address inaugural session of first...

Leave a Reply