india-vaccine-provides-65%-protection-against-delta-variant,-developer-says

New Delhi (CNN) India’s homegrown Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin has an efficacy rate of more than 93.4% against severe Covid-19 infection and 77.8% against symptomatic infection, according to data released Saturday by the shot’s developer.

Pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech announced it had concluded the final analysis of its Phase 3 clinical trials, which it called the largest Covid-19 vaccine trial in India.

The trial involved 25,800 participants aged 18 to 98. Of those, 2,433 people were over 60 years old, and 4,500 had comorbidities.

Bharat Biotech said the results found Covaxin provided 65.2% protection against the Delta variant, which was first detected in India and is the dominant variant in the country.

The efficacy data has been published online in MedRxiv, a site where studies can be published without being peer reviewed.