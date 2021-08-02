India-US joint venture: What is NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR)? – Times Now

Then-US President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have tea in the garden gazebo at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (White House Archives)

Key Highlights NISAR is a joint Earth-Observation mission between ISRO and US space agency NASA for global observations over all land masses including the Polar cryosphere and the Indian Ocean region. On 30 September 2014, US And India had signed this agreement to be implemented between the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The-(US) President Obama and Prime Minister Modi called on the U.S. and India to work together for the global good to combat climate change, promote global health and food security, and ensure continued regional integration and stability in Africa and Asia.

The ISRO-NASA joint mission NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite, aimed at making global measurement of land surface changes using advanced radar imaging, is proposed to be launched in early 2023, Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday – as per PTI reports. Dr Jitendra Singh is the Union Minister of State, Science & Tech, Earth Sciences; MoS Atomic Energy, Space.

In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, he said NISAR is a joint Earth-Observation mission between ISRO and US space agency NASA for global observations over all land masses including the Polar cryosphere and the Indian Ocean region.

“NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) has not been launched yet. NISAR is proposed to be launched in early 2023,” Dr Singh told the Lower House of Parliament.

“The 30 September 2014 signing of an implementing agreement between the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) (took place) – agreeing to conduct the joint NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission, shows the White House Archives – reflecting the US-India Joint Statement.

The Facebook page of the US Embassy in India had posted on 25 July 2016, “President Obama and Prime Minister Modi called on the U.S. and India to work together for the global good to combat climate change, promote global health and food security, and ensure continued regional integration and stability in Africa and Asia. This new triangular initiative marks a major step toward realizing our leaders’ vision. – Ambassador Verma at the launch of the Feed the Future India-Triangular Training Program.”

NASA introduces Synthetic Aperture Radar in these words: “While most scientists using remote sensing are familiar with passive, optical images from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Landsat, NASA’s Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS), and the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-2, another type of remote sensing data is making waves: Synthetic Aperture Radar, or SAR. “



What is NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR)?

In NASA’s own definition: “Synthetic Aperture Radar, or SAR. SAR is a type of active data collection where a sensor produces its own energy and then records the amount of that energy reflected back after interacting with the Earth. While optical imagery is similar to interpreting a photograph, SAR data require a different way of thinking in that the signal is instead responsive to surface characteristics like structure and moisture.” NISAR is one of the crucial collaborations of the ISRO and NASA. India and the US had agreed upon this mission during then-President Barack Obama’s visit to India in 2015. It is a dual-band (L-band and S-band) radar imaging mission with the capability of full polarimetric and interferometric modes of operation to observe minor changes in land, vegetation and cryosphere. NASA is developing L-band SAR and associated systems while ISRO is developing S-band SAR, spacecraft bus, the launch vehicle and associated launch services, Dr Singh informed. L Band SAR works on 1–2 GHz Frequency and 30–15 cm Wavelength. Its typical application is for medium resolution SAR (geophysical monitoring; biomass and vegetation mapping; high penetration, InSAR). S-Band SAR works on 2–4 GHz Frequency and 15–7.5 cm Wavelength and its typical application is for little but increasing use for SAR-based Earth observation; agriculture monitoring (NISAR will carry an S-band channel; expends C-band applications to higher vegetation density). C Band SAR works on 4–8 GHz Frequency, 7.5–3.8 cm Wavelength and its typical application is for SAR Workhorse (global mapping; change detection; monitoring of areas with low to moderate penetration; higher coherence); ice, ocean maritime navigation.

The major scientific objectives of the mission are to improve understanding of the impact of climate change on Earth’s changing ecosystems, land and coastal processes, land deformations and cryosphere.