india,-us-agree-to-continue-cooperation-on-counter-terrorism,-un-peacekeeping

NEW DELHI: India and the US held consultations on UNSC agreeing to continue their ongoing cooperation on issues of mutual interest, including counter-terrorism and

UN Peacekeeping

.

In keeping with the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on various thematic and country-specific issues on the agenda of the UNSC, said the government. India is currently a non-permanent member of the UNSC.

“Both sides agreed to continue their ongoing cooperation on issues of mutual interest, including counter-terrorism and UN peacekeeping. While the discussions also covered the priorities of both sides during the upcoming 77th session of the UN General Assembly, the Indian side also briefed the visiting US delegation about its priorities during the upcoming presidency of the UNSC in December 2022,” it added.

The US delegation was also briefed by officials of the

Centre for UN Peacekeeping

(CUNPK) on the ongoing training programmes conducted by

CUNPK

for UN Peacekeepers, including on programmes being jointly supported by India and the USA.

