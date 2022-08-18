india-to-be-part-of-russia-drills-with-us:-china

BEIJING: China said on Wednesday that its troops will take part in the Vostok-2022 military exercises in Russia to be held later this month, a drill which will also see participation of the Indian military.

As per the annual cooperation plan between the Chinese and Russian militaries and the consensus of the two sides, the Chinese

PLA

will send some troops to Russia to participate in the military exercise,

Chinese defence

ministry said. India, Belarus, Tajikistan, Mongolia and other countries will also participate in the drills, it said.

There were no immediate comments from the Indian army or the ministry of defence in New Delhi on the participation.

Last year, India attended Exercise ZAPAD 2021 drills in Russia in which 17 countries including China and Pakistan took part.

The Vostok-2022 exercises will be held from August 30 – September 5, Russia’s state-run

Tass

news agency reported.

The Vostok-2022 strategic command and staff exercise will be held under the command of the chief of Russia’s General Staff,

Valery Gerasimov

, at 13 training grounds of the Eastern Military District, the Tass report said.

The Russian Defence Ministry stated earlier that during the drills the participating forces would practice measures to maintain military security in the eastern region. The Chinese Defence press release said the PLA has sent personnel to participate in this exercise, which aims to deepen pragmatic and friendly cooperation with the militaries of participating countries, enhance the level of strategic coordination of all participating parties, and enhance the ability to deal with various security threats.

