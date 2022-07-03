india-slams-us-panel-on-religious-freedom-for-motivated-agenda

NEW DELHI: The government hit out at US Commission on International Religious Freedom (

USCIRF

) over what it described as biased and inaccurate comments on India saying these reflected a severe lack of understanding of the country, its constitutional framework, its plurality and also its democratic ethos.

The USCIRF had alleged repression of critical voices, especially religious minorities and those “reporting on and advocating for them in India”.

“Regrettably, USCIRF continues to misrepresent facts time and again in its statements and reports in pursuance of its motivated

agenda

. Such actions only serve to strengthen concerns about the credibility and objectivity of the organisation,” said

Arindam Bagchi

, spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs.

USCIRF has recommended that India be designated as a country of particular concern for its “systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom, including the repression of critical voices speaking out against these violations”.

