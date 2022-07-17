india-reports-20,528-new-covid-19-cases,-49-deaths-in-last-24-hours

EW DELHI: India reported 20,528 new

Covid-19 cases

in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data. With this, the country’s total tally of coronavirus cases rose to 4,37,50,599.

With 49 fresh fatalities, India’s

Covid-19 death toll

climbed to 5,25,709.

The country’s

active coronavirus caseload

currently stands at 1,43,449.

In the last 24 hours, 17,790 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the country to 4,30,81,441.

According to the health ministry, the active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the

national Covid-19 recovery rate

remained at 98.47 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 5.23% per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 4.55 per cent, according to the ministry.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide

Covid-19 vaccination

drive has exceeded 199 crore.

– With agency inputs

