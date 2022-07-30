india-reports-20,408-fresh-covid-cases-in-last-24-hours:-govt

The number of new coronavirus infections in India rose by 20,408 in a single day, bringing the country’s total Covid-19 cases to 4,40,0138, while the number of active cases fell to 1,43,384, according to the Union health ministry on Saturday.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.48%, according to the health ministry, and the active cases make up 0.33 percent of all infections.

In the last 24 hours, there has been a 604 case reduction in the active Covid-19 caseload.

A 5.05 percent daily positive rate was noted. The health ministry said that the weekly positive rate was 4.92 percent.

A record 4,33,30,442 persons made a full recovery from the virus, and the case fatality rate was 1.20 percent.

The government reports that 203.94 crore doses of the Covid vaccine have been been given throughout the nation as part of the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

On August 7, 2020, India’s Covid-19 total had surpassed the 20-lakh barrier, and on December 19, it had surpassed the one-crore level.

On May 4, 2021, three months later, and on January 25, this year, India reached the depressing milestone of two crore.

The 44 new fatalities include six each from Maharashtra and West Bengal, four each from Haryana and Karnataka, three each from Gujarat, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, two each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Madhya Pradesh and one each from Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha and Sikkim.

A total of 5,26,312 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,48,097 from Maharashtra, 70,451 from Kerala, 40,143 from Karnataka, 38,032 from Tamil Nadu, 26,308 from Delhi, 23,565 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,352 from West Bengal.

The health ministry has stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the

Indian Council of Medical Research

,” the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation

