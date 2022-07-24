india-reports-20,279-covid-cases-and-36-deaths-in-last-24-hours

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday reported 20,279 new Covid cases and 36 deaths. The total deaths in India due to the Covid virus has reached 5,26,033.

The active caseload has risen to 1,52,200. This is 0.35 per cent of the total cases. With 18,143 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate of Covid in the country has risen to 98.45 per cent. The total recoveries reported so far stands at 4,32,10,522.

The daily positivity rate is 5.29 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is 4.46 per cent.

The country administered 201.99 crore vaccine doses. A total of 92.94 crore second dose of Covid vaccines and 7.18 crore precaution doses have been administered, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India has conducted 87.25 crore Covid tests so far, of which 3,83,657 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

