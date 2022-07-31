india-reports-19,673-new-covid-19-cases,-39-more-deaths-in-24-hours

NEW DELHI: India reported 19,673 fresh Covid-19

cases

in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Sunday. The case tally thus reached 4,40,19,811.

The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 5,26,357 with 39 more deaths, the government said.

The 39 new fatalities include seven in West Bengal, four in Maharashtra, three in Delhi, two each from Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and one each in Assam, Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

India’s active caseload currently stands at 1,43,676, according to ministry data updated on Sunday.

Active cases

increased by 292 in a day and comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections.

The national recovery rate was 98.48 per cent, the ministry added.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,33,49,778, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was 4.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.88 per cent.

According to the government, 204.25 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.

