india-reports-18,257-covid-cases-and-42-deaths-in-last-24-hours

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday reported 18,257 new Covid cases. The country also saw 42 deaths in the same time period. So far 525428 people have lost their lives because of the deadly virus across the country.

India’s active Covid caseload currently stands at 1,28,690, which is 0.30 per cent of total cases. With 14,553 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate has reached 98.50 per cent. So far India has reported 4,29,68,533 recoveries.

The daily positivity rate stands at 4.22 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is 4.08 per cent.

India has administered 198. 76 crore vaccine doses, under the nationwide

vaccination

drive and conducted 86.66 crore Covid tests.

