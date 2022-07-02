India reports 17,092 new Covid cases, 29 deaths in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI: India registered 17,092 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of Covid-19 infections from the beginning of the pandemic to 4,34,86,326.

With 2,379 more number of cases, the active cases in India shot up to 1,09,568, according to the Union

Health Ministry

(data) on Saturday morning. The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections.

India reported a total of 29 deaths from across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 5,25,168. Case fatality rate has been observed at 1.21 per cent.

The 29 new fatalities include 15 from Kerala, four from Maharashtra, three from Delhi, two from Punjab and one each from Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

With 14,684 recoveries made in the last 24 hours, the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.54 per cent, the health ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,28,51,590.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.14 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.56 per cent.

According to the health ministry, 197.84 crore of Covid vaccination doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the one-crore mark in December, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore in May, last year and three crore in June, 2021. The four crore mark was breached in January, this year.

