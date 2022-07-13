india-reports-16,906-covid-19-cases-and-45-deaths-in-last-24-hours

NEW DELHI: India reported 16,906 new coronavirus infections and 45 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours across the country, according to the Union

health ministry

.

This takes the country’s total tally of

Covid-19

infections from the beginning of the pandemic to 4,36,69,850.

With an increase of 1,414 cases from the previous day, India’s active caseload shot up to 1,32,457 from 1,31,043, according to the Union health ministry data on Wednesday morning.

The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections.

The 45 new fatalities include 17 from Kerala, 13 from Maharashtra, five from West Bengal, two from Gujarat and one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The country’s overall death toll since the beginning of the pandemic has now reached 5,25,519.

With 15,447 recoveries from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate stands at 98.49 per cent, the health ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,30,11,874.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.68 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.26 per cent.

According to the health ministry, 199.12 crore of Covid vaccination doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the one-crore mark in December, 2020, two crore in May, last year and three crore in June, 2021. The four crore mark was breached in January, this year.

