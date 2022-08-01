india-reports-16,464-covid-cases-and-24-deaths-in-last-24-hours

NEW DELHI: India on Monday reported 16,464 new Covid cases and 24 deaths. This takes the tally of cases reported in the country so far to 4,40,36,275. The death toll has reached 5,26,396.

A total of 16,112 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. With 4,33,65,890 patients having recovered from the disease so far, the recovery rate currently stands at 98.48 per cent.

India’s active caseload has incraesed to 1,43,989. The daily positivity rate is 6.01 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is 4.80 per cent.

India has administered 204.34 crore Covid vaccine doses so far. Of these, 93.29 crore are second doses while 9.06 crore are precaution doses. The country has also conducted 87.54 crore Covid tests, of which 2.73 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

