Home WORLD NEWS India reports 16,464 Covid cases and 24 deaths in last 24 hours
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

India reports 16,464 Covid cases and 24 deaths in last 24 hours

by News
0 views
india-reports-16,464-covid-cases-and-24-deaths-in-last-24-hours

NEW DELHI: India on Monday reported 16,464 new Covid cases and 24 deaths. This takes the tally of cases reported in the country so far to 4,40,36,275. The death toll has reached 5,26,396.

A total of 16,112 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. With 4,33,65,890 patients having recovered from the disease so far, the recovery rate currently stands at 98.48 per cent.

India’s active caseload has incraesed to 1,43,989. The daily positivity rate is 6.01 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is 4.80 per cent.

India has administered 204.34 crore Covid vaccine doses so far. Of these, 93.29 crore are second doses while 9.06 crore are precaution doses. The country has also conducted 87.54 crore Covid tests, of which 2.73 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Japan’s cats and dogs get wearable fans to...

Myanmar’s military leader extends state of emergency

New Zealand fully reopens borders, marking end of...

‘Ulfa expecting a deal with Centre by August...

As construction speeds up, govt launches quality audit...

Covid cases dip after 10 weeks, but some...

Chabahar Port’s INSTC link to enhance Central Asia...

Less than 20 of 60 new Rajya Sabha...

BJP to face 2024 polls under Modi’s leadership:...

England beats Germany 2-1 in extra time to...

Leave a Reply