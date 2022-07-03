india-reports-16,103-covid-cases,-31-deaths-in-last-24-hours

NEW DELHI: India reported 16,103 new coronavirus infections and 31 Covid-related deaths across the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data on Sunday morning.

India’s total tally of

Covid-19

infections from the beginning of the pandemic reached 4,35,02,429.

With an increase of 2,143 cases from the previous day, India’s active caseload reached 1,11,711 on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections.

The country’s overall death toll since the beginning of the pandemic reached 5,25,199 including 1,47,934 from Maharashtra, 70,037 from Kerala, 40,119 from Karnataka, 38,026 from Tamil Nadu, 26,266 from Delhi, 23,540 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,222 from West Bengal.

The 31 new fatalities include 14 from Kerala, five from Maharashtra, three from West Bengal, two each from Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram. Case fatality rate has been observed at 1.21 per cent.

With 13,929 recoveries from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.54 per cent, the health ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,28,65,519.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 4.27 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.81 per cent.

According to the health ministry, 197.95 crore of Covid vaccination doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the one-crore mark in December, 2020, two crore in May, last year and three crore in June, 2021. The four crore mark was breached in January, this year.

