india-reports-15,528-covid-19-cases,-25-deaths-in-last-24-hours;-active-cases-decline

NEW DELHI: India reported 15,528 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total tally of Covid-19 infections from the beginning of the pandemic to 4,37,83,062.

With a drop of 610 cases from the previous day, India’s active caseload declined to 1,43,654 from 1,44,264, according to the Union health ministry data on Tuesday morning.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections.

India reported 25 Covid-related deaths across the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.

The country’s overall death toll since the beginning of the pandemic has now reached 5,25,785.

With 16,113 recoveries from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate stands at 98.47 per cent, the health ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,31,13,623.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.32 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.57 per cent.

According to the health ministry, 200.33 crore of Covid vaccination doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the one-crore mark in December, 2020, two crore in May, last year and three crore in June, 2021. The four crore mark was breached in January, this year.

